Monday, 13 May 2019

Once a teacher...

OLD habits die hard for Henley town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak.

He revisited his teaching days during the town’s May Fayre on Monday.

Stefan, who taught at Gillotts School for 30 years and rose to become assistant headteacher, was compering the event and also had the task of starting the eagerly anticipated tug of war competition.

But he faced some over-zealous tuggers among the four teams taking part in scenes reminiscent of a noisy classroom.

On several occasions, he was forced to go full “teacher mode”, raising his voice and warning the unruly competitors as they attempted to start pulling prematurely.

Luckily, Stefan had no need to hand out any detentions as a crew from Henley fire station eventually finished top of the class, beating the reigning champions from the Row Barge pub in the final after three pulls.

