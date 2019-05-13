T-shirts set out positions

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
Monday, 13 May 2019
• EVERY political campaign needs a good slogan but there may have been mixed messages at last week’s Henley Town Council elections as two of the hopefuls wore T-shirts emblazoned with different messages.
Donna Crook, who was standing for Henley Residents Group in the North ward, wore a black T-shirt with the words: “We just wanna change the world.”
Fellow HRG candidate Ken Arlett wore a polo shirt with the motto “Old guys rule”.
His prediction was correct as he was re-elected together with all his 11 HRG colleagues.
13 May 2019
