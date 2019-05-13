Mobile home owner plans to replace it with house

A MAN’S plans to replace a mobile-style home with a permanent one have been criticised by Wargrave parish councillors.

George Kennedy wants to demolish the existing bungalow in Wargrave Road and build a four-bedroom house, which he says would have a “significantly reduced” footprint.

He says that while the property would have two storeys, the overall increase in height would be just 2m.

In his application, Mr Kennedy says: “The site is not a green field but a brownfield site with an existing dwelling which has the full benefit of permitted development rights.

“The new dwelling is likely to be no more visible from public views than the existing dwelling. The dwelling is considered to be of high quality design and will enhance the character and appearance of the area and protect the openness of the green belt.”

But Wargrave Parish Council said it was concerned about the impact on the green belt.

Chairman Richard Bush said: “In the planning statement they say it’s a brownfield site but I would take issue with that. It may be a site that already has a house on it but it’s still in the green belt.

“There was a caravan, then this mobile-type home and now he wants to replace it with a building. The existing dwelling has permitted development rights and the new dwelling is no more likely to be visible.

“Basically, they are saying they have planning permission but are going to build something smaller.”

Councillor Andrew Luckwell added: “It’s a difficult one when you’ve got a mobile home there and you end up with a house. I think we would struggle to give pertinent reasons for objecting.”

Councillor Terry Cattermole said: “If the trees were not there it would be very visible.”

The council agreed to object on the grounds that the height of the property would have an overbearing impact on the green belt. They also requested that if the plans are approved, conditions should be applied to retain boundary trees for screening and the permitted development rights should be removed.

Wokingham Borough Council will make a decision later this month.

In 2014, planning permission was granted for a four-bedroom house at the site but this was never built.

• The borough council has refused plans for three buildings in Charvil. Mick Bicknell applied for retrospective permission for the storage buildings in Park Lane. He said they are used by businesses in the area and are well screened from other nearby properties but the council said the buildings were too big and caused harm to the openness of the countryside.