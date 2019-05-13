Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day

DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave Boating Club.

Visitors were able to sign up for courses including kayaking, rowing and skiffing and find out about other activities at the club off Station Road. Maria Monte, the club’s publicity officer, said: “It was a brilliant day with loads of new families welcomed to the club.

“We probably had about 80 visitors and now have more than 450 members lined up, which is really great.” The club is open every weekend until September and holds regular swimming tests for children, boating courses and regular social events for members.

The club’s rag regatta will take place on July 13 and a fun day will be held on June 16 as part of the Wargrave Village Festival. For more information, email membership@

wargraveboatingclub.co.uk

Prospective members can get an early bird discount by mentioning the Henley Standard.