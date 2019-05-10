Friday, 10 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Woman injured in traffic accident

Woman injured in traffic accident

AN elderly woman is believed to have been injured in a collision with a van in Henley today (Friday).

The incident happened near the roundabout off Marlow Road at about 12.30pm.

An area close to Northfield End has been cordoned off by police and about 10 officers are there re-directing traffic.

Drivers are facing long delays as traffic is currently building up in the town centre.

More to follow.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33