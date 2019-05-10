Woman injured in traffic accident

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
Friday, 10 May 2019
AN elderly woman is believed to have been injured in a collision with a van in Henley today (Friday).
The incident happened near the roundabout off Marlow Road at about 12.30pm.
An area close to Northfield End has been cordoned off by police and about 10 officers are there re-directing traffic.
Drivers are facing long delays as traffic is currently building up in the town centre.
More to follow.
10 May 2019
