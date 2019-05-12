Burglars steal hospice donations

DONATIONS made to the Sue Ryder Nettlebed hospice were stolen during two burglaries.

The first offence took place between 3am and 5am on Monday, May 6 when two offenders, believed to be a man and a woman, were caught on CCTV climbing over a locked gate into an area where charity donations are left by members of the public.

Police said they were dressed in boiler suits and made their escape after taking bags of donated household property.

Two days later between 6am and 7am two people, again believed to be a man and a woman, were captured on CCTV climbing over a locked gate and stole more bags of household goods.

They then made their escape in a vehicle that looked similar to a silver Mercedes car.

Investigating officer PC Mark Burton, based at Wantage police station, said: “On two occasions, two unidentified people entered the site and took charity donations.

“This is a particularly callous act at a hospice, and I am appealing to anybody who may have any information about these burglaries to contact police.

“If anybody has been offered items of household goods in the local area and are suspicious about where these may have come from, please get in touch with us.

“Similarly, if anybody witnessed either burglary, I am urging you to call 101, quoting reference number 43190137918.”