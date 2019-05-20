Monday, 20 May 2019

Roadworks warnings

PART of a main road through Charvil will be closed until Monday as work is carried out on the electricity network.

SSE will be undertaking the work in Old Bath Road between Gingells Farm Road and Edward Road. It began on Wednesday and is due to be completed on Tuesday.

Temporary traffic lights are in use during the work, which is taking place from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

Meanwhile, Park View Drive South in Charvil will also be closed from Wednesday to Wednesday, May 29 as Thames Water connects a supply to a house. A diversion will be in place.

