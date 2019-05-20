Monday, 20 May 2019

Trust money

SHOPPERS can help raise money for the Wargrave Heritage Trust.

The trust, which preserves historic buildings in the village, is one of the beneficiaries of Waitrose’s Community Matters scheme.

Shoppers at the supermarket in Twyford can drop the green token they receive at the checkout in the trust’s labelled slot. The more tokens, the bigger the donation from Waitrose.

