Trust money

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
SHOPPERS can help raise money for the Wargrave Heritage Trust.
The trust, which preserves historic buildings in the village, is one of the beneficiaries of Waitrose’s Community Matters scheme.
Shoppers at the supermarket in Twyford can drop the green token they receive at the checkout in the trust’s labelled slot. The more tokens, the bigger the donation from Waitrose.
20 May 2019
World famous orchestra returning to village festival
A WORLD famous chamber orchestra is returning to ... [more]
