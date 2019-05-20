New wardens

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
THREE churchwardens have been appointed in Wargrave.
Sandra Baker, Helen Gradon and Peter Mayes were elected at the annual meeting of the parochial church council of St Mary’s Church.
They replace Christine Walker and Bob Austen, who are retiring.
Churchwardens represent the church in the community, maintain order and decency in the church and churchyard and look after valuables.
