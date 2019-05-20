Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
THE new priest-in-charge of Nettlebed will be officially licensed by the Bishop of Dorchester.
Rev Mark Ainsworth is joining the parish from Wyncote, Pennsylvania, and will also be responsible for the parishes of Highmoor, Bix, Pishill, Rotherfield Greys and Nuffield.
Rev Ainsworth will be licensed by Rev Colin Fletcher at St Bartholomew’s Church in High Street, Nettlebed, on June 4. Refreshments will be served at the Barn at Manor Farm after the service.
20 May 2019
More News:
Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
World famous orchestra returning to village festival
A WORLD famous chamber orchestra is returning to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say