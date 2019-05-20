Monday, 20 May 2019

New priest

THE new priest-in-charge of Nettlebed will be officially licensed by the Bishop of Dorchester.

Rev Mark Ainsworth is joining the parish from Wyncote, Pennsylvania, and will also be responsible for the parishes of Highmoor, Bix, Pishill, Rotherfield Greys and Nuffield.

Rev Ainsworth will be licensed by Rev Colin Fletcher at St Bartholomew’s Church in High Street, Nettlebed, on June 4. Refreshments will be served at the Barn at Manor Farm after the service.

