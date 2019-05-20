Umpire grant

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
HENLEY Hockey Club, which plays at Jubilee Park, off Reading Road, has been given money to train umpires.
The £750 volunteering grant was awarded by South Oxfordshire District Council.
20 May 2019
More News:
Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
World famous orchestra returning to village festival
A WORLD famous chamber orchestra is returning to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say