Community centre goes on offer

A NEW community centre is to be built in Henley.

It will be part of the Highlands Park development off Greys Road, which is being built by housebuilder Crest Nicholson.

The barn-style building will have a large clubroom, sports changing rooms and other rooms which could be used as retail or office space and will be next to grass sports pitches. There will also be a bar, kitchen, toilets and storage area and a terrace.

The developers say the centre would be a good fit for a sports club, although it could have other uses, including as a shop.

Krystian Groom, of Crest Nicholson, said: “It is a community centre with associated playing pitches right next to each other in the heart of the development.

“It will have different-sized rooms as well as a set of changing rooms. It would be perfectly suited to a sports club who want to use the centre and the pitches.

“But we are not limiting it to sports teams — there will be other uses and we are open to suggestions. The playing pitches are marked out as two junior football pitches at the moment but are flexible for other sports like hockey.”

Crest Nicholson is looking for an operator to run the centre. This could be an individual, group or management committee made up of users.

Their responsibilities will include looking after the building and managing its use.

Mr Groom said: “Essentially, whatever body ends up running the centre needs to maintain it and ensure the building remains in a good state. We just want a good operator that can commit to keeping it well maintained.”

For more information, call Mr Groom on 0203 697 7646 or email krystian.

groom@becg.com

Crest Nicholson has built 98 homes ranging from two-bedroom flats to houses with three, four and five bedrooms at the former industrial estate.

The site was earmarked for development in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan and planning permission for the development was granted in 2016.