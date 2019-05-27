Monday, 27 May 2019

Club moves

THE Wargrave pop-in club has moved the venue for its Monday meetings to the Elizabeth Court retirement village in Victoria Road.

The lounge there has been extended and redecorated and the facilities upgraded.

For more information about the club, call Mary Clifford on 0118 940 6846 or Pat Jones on 0118 940 2267.

