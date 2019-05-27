Club moves

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly
Monday, 27 May 2019
THE Wargrave pop-in club has moved the venue for its Monday meetings to the Elizabeth Court retirement village in Victoria Road.
The lounge there has been extended and redecorated and the facilities upgraded.
For more information about the club, call Mary Clifford on 0118 940 6846 or Pat Jones on 0118 940 2267.
