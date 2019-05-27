Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
A FOOD swap event will be held at TS Guardian, the Henley Sea Cadets’ base, off Wargrave Road, tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to noon.
Apples for Eggs involves swapping produce, crafts and baked goods without any money changing hands. Each item must be worth about the same as six eggs.
27 May 2019
London to New York air race winner reunited with his RAF Harrier jump jet 50 years later
A FORMER Royal Air Force test pilot who won a ... [more]
Councillor frustrated by broadband delivery delay
COUNCILLORS are to press broadband provider ... [more]
