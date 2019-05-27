New surface

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
A LAYER of bitumen covering historic Georgian paving in a Henley street will be removed.
The paving in Bell Street was covered by workmen, angering some residents and town councillors.
Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has said it will investigate how this happened and offered to remove the offending material.
27 May 2019
More News:
London to New York air race winner reunited with his RAF Harrier jump jet 50 years later
A FORMER Royal Air Force test pilot who won a ... [more]
Councillor frustrated by broadband delivery delay
COUNCILLORS are to press broadband provider ... [more]
POLL: Have your say