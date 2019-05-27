Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New surface

A LAYER of bitumen covering historic Georgian paving in a Henley street will be removed.

The paving in Bell Street was covered by workmen, angering some residents and town councillors.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has said it will investigate how this happened and offered to remove the offending material.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33