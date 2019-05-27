Hidden Henley

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
THE first moon landing 50 years ago is still debunked as a myth by some people.
During a discussion about plans to stage a film celebration in Henley of the anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, town councillors joked that the famous “giant leap” by Neil Armstrong may not have happened on the lunar surface.
Councillor Kellie Hinton asked: “Did they do a projection then, too?”
Her colleague Ian Reissmann was able to set the record straight, remarking that he was old enough to remember the event as it happened.
27 May 2019
More News:
London to New York air race winner reunited with his RAF Harrier jump jet 50 years later
A FORMER Royal Air Force test pilot who won a ... [more]
Councillor frustrated by broadband delivery delay
COUNCILLORS are to press broadband provider ... [more]
POLL: Have your say