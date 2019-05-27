Hidden Henley

Monday, 27 May 2019

THE first moon landing 50 years ago is still debunked as a myth by some people.

During a discussion about plans to stage a film celebration in Henley of the anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, town councillors joked that the famous “giant leap” by Neil Armstrong may not have happened on the lunar surface.

Councillor Kellie Hinton asked: “Did they do a projection then, too?”

Her colleague Ian Reissmann was able to set the record straight, remarking that he was old enough to remember the event as it happened.

