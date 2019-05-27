Ice cream sellers quit river pitch

TWO brothers who operate an ice cream van by the river in Henley are to stop due to a lack of business.

Pino and Felice Battista, who run Franca’s Ice Cream, have had a lease with Henley Town Council to trade on the slipway in New Street. But now they say the van is no longer viable.

In a letter to town clerk Janet Wheeler, the Battistas, from High Wycombe, said that when they came to trade over the Easter holiday weekend, when the weather was unusually warm, they were unable to use the slipway due to the number of cars parked in the area.

They also said that an electricity box which powers the van has been hit by cars three times as there are no bollards to protect it.

The letter said: “Unfortunately, we do feel vulnerable at this site, even without the cars parked in the area and we think that a car could hit the vehicle.

“The sale of ice creams on this site has been going down year on year and we feel that it is no longer viable for us to trade from.

“Our electric box has again been damaged so we have taken this away and therefore are terminating the electric supply in that area.

“Based on the problems we have highlighted above we feel we have no alternative but to give up the sale of ice creams on this site.”

Mrs Wheeler said nobody else would be allowed to move on to the site unless the Battistas gave up the remaining four months of their lease.

Franca’s Ice Cream was founded 30 years ago by the Battistas’ mother Franca and operates across Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.