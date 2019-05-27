Film night to celebrate 50 years since moon landing

A FILM of the first moon landing will be shown in Henley to mark the 50th anniversary of the event.

Footage of the 1969 Apollo 11 mission will be displayed on a giant screen in Market Place on July 20.

Other archive footage from NASA on the space race, preparations and other space explorations will also be shown.

There will also be a video from the lunar surface of the Apollo 17 astronauts discovering the moon rocks that explain how it was formed.

The event is being organised and narrated by Henley resident Dr Michael Warner, a collector of historic Apollo mission artefacts.

His special guest will be Dr David Baker, a British scientist who worked for NASA in mission control during the Apollo missions. Music from Stanley Kubrick’s film 2001: A Space Odyssey and Gustav Holst’s symphony The Planets will be played at the start of the event.

The evening is being supported by Henley Town Council and Gillotts School.

A “Moon Lander” science prize, a page from a checklist that landed on the moon inside the Apollo 17 lunar module, will presented to the school by Dr Baker at exactly 9.17pm.

Dr Warner said: “We are excited by the way this event has rapidly come together, with enthusiastic support from the council and the headteacher and science teachers at Gillotts School.

“We are privileged that Dr David Baker will be joining us. He will provide commentary throughout the evening on what the moon landings were like as viewed from a seat in mission control.

“We are inviting Henley families and visitors to bring along their own chairs and settle down for an evening of spectacular space imagery compiled from NASA and American TV archive footage of the missions to the moon.”

Gillotts headteacher Catharine Darnton said: “We are very excited about celebrating the anniversary of the moon landing — we think it will be a great event.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann, a member of the town council’s town and community committee, said: “I think it’s a brilliant idea. I’m old enough to remember the moment.”

The event will run from 7pm to about 10.10pm and is free to attend, although there will be a collection for Gillotts School. Dr Warner is hoping to stage an exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Henley in September. Last year, he gave a series of talks at the Regal Picturehouse cinema where a number of his NASA artefacts were on display, including the lunar module contingency checklist used by Charlie Duke, the back-up lunar module pilot on the ground at Houston mission control.

Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin, both American, landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on July 20, 1969.

Armstrong became the first person to step on to the lunar surface six hours later on July 21 and Aldrin joined him 19 minutes later.

They spent about two-and-a-quarter hours together outside the spacecraft and collected 47.5lb of lunar material to bring back to Earth.

Michael Collins flew the command module Columbia in lunar orbit while they were on the moon.