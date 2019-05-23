Thursday, 23 May 2019

Doors stolen from Land Rovers

THIEVES stole the doors of two Land Rovers.

A blue Land Rover Defender was targeted on Green Road in Kidmore End between 10pm on May 19 and 4.50am on May 20.

Offenders stole four doors and a bonnet from the vehicle.

Two front doors were taken from a Land Rover Discovery in Reading Road, Henley between 10pm on May 21 and 6am on May 22.

Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious vehicles or people.

If you have CCTV and live close by to the offences please review it. If you have any information call the 24 hour non-emergency number 101. 

 

