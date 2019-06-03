Monday, 03 June 2019

Still chairman

RICHARD BUSH has been re-elected chairman of Wargrave Parish Council for another year.

Andrew Luckwell will continue as his deputy and will also be the lead member for planning and highways and policy and general purposes.

The other lead members will be Marion Pope (recreation and open spaces), Andrew Cardy (environment), Phil Davies (buildings) and Terry Cattermole (finance).

