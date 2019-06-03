Still chairman

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
RICHARD BUSH has been re-elected chairman of Wargrave Parish Council for another year.
Andrew Luckwell will continue as his deputy and will also be the lead member for planning and highways and policy and general purposes.
The other lead members will be Marion Pope (recreation and open spaces), Andrew Cardy (environment), Phil Davies (buildings) and Terry Cattermole (finance).
03 June 2019
More News:
Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
POLL: Have your say