New clock for hall

PLANNING permission is being sought for a new clock at Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave.

Last year the parish council renovated the building in High Street and decided to replace rather than repair the clock, which was installed in 1970.

The Wargrave Heritage Trust has offered to pay for the replacement and has sourced a model after visiting other buildings with similar designs.

The new clock will have brass or stainless steel mechanisms, LED lighting and controls inside the hall. It is expected to cost about £4,200.

A listed building application has been submitted to Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “We hope to have a decision on that very shortly.

“I do not believe there are any issues with it because we have not been contacted by them.”