Stop fouling

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
DOG walkers in Wargrave have been criticised for not cleaning up after their pets.
Parish councillor Marion Pope said: “People using Victoria Road seem to be the culprits. They are not using doggy bags and we did provide them with a dog bin.”
Wargrave has a specific dog walking area in Kings Field, off East View Road, as they are not allowed on the neighbouring recreation ground.
03 June 2019
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
