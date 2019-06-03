Monday, 03 June 2019

Stop fouling

DOG walkers in Wargrave have been criticised for not cleaning up after their pets.

Parish councillor Marion Pope said: “People using Victoria Road seem to be the culprits. They are not using doggy bags and we did provide them with a dog bin.”

Wargrave has a specific dog walking area in Kings Field, off East View Road, as they are not allowed on the neighbouring recreation ground.

