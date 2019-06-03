Joined voices

TWO choirs from Charvil will join forces with singers from America for a concert.

Jewel Tones, a choir for girls aged 10 to 18, and ladies’ choir Sapphire, which are both directed by Suzanne Newman, will perform with the Young Voices of Colorado, who are touring the UK.

The concert will take place at Waingels College in Woodley on Friday, July 5 from 7pm. Tickets cost £5 and are available from Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman

@btinternet.com