Monday, 03 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Joined voices

TWO choirs from Charvil will join forces with singers from America for a concert.

Jewel Tones, a choir for girls aged 10 to 18, and ladies’ choir Sapphire, which are both directed by Suzanne Newman, will perform with the Young Voices of Colorado, who are touring the UK.

The concert will take place at Waingels College in Woodley on Friday, July 5 from 7pm. Tickets cost £5 and are available from Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman
@btinternet.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33