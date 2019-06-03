Joined voices

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
TWO choirs from Charvil will join forces with singers from America for a concert.
Jewel Tones, a choir for girls aged 10 to 18, and ladies’ choir Sapphire, which are both directed by Suzanne Newman, will perform with the Young Voices of Colorado, who are touring the UK.
The concert will take place at Waingels College in Woodley on Friday, July 5 from 7pm. Tickets cost £5 and are available from Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman
@btinternet.com
03 June 2019
More News:
Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
POLL: Have your say