My uncle, the hero

A HENLEY councillor was surprised to see a photo of her late uncle on the front cover of a magazine.

Donna Crook was shopping in Waitrose when she saw Bill Bucket, her uncle on her mother’s side, in a picture of the D-Day landings in 1944.

He was in the bottom left corner of the photo, which was printed on the front cover of the Radio Times to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

Mr Buckett lived in Badgemore and took part in the invasion. Unlike many of his comrades, he survived the assault and used to talk to his family about it.

Donna said: “I’ve always known about that picture. It’s quite famous and was on the front of the Sun a few years ago. I was quite surprised when I saw it in Waitrose so I bought a copy of the magazine and told all my family.”

The photo showed soldiers on the beaches, some of them injured and being helped by their comrades.