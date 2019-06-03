New road surfaces

ROADS in the Henley area are to be resurfaced by Oxfordshire County Council as part of a £3.5 million county-wide scheme.

A total of 83km of highway will be “surface-dressed” with a waterproof substance and a surface seal will be added for extra protection.

The roads include the A4130 from Crowmarsh Hill to Gangsdown Hill, near Nuffield, Greys Road from Henley to Rotherfield Greys, Sonning Common Road outside Binfield Heath and Harpsden Bottom.

Councillor Yvonne Constance, cabinet member for environment, said: “The council has put about

£25 million extra into fixing highways this year and last.

“Surface dressing is an excellent way to extend the life of roads and is cost- effective. It is just one of a range of techniques that we use to improve and preserve the condition of our highways across Oxfordshire.

“As well as putting many extra millions of pounds into road repairs, we are also looking at getting the most out of every pound we spend.

“That is why we have been trialling things like road recycling, techniques like dragon patching and now surface seal, which has the potential to give even better and longer-lasting results.”