School presented with book in campaign to promote nature and literature

WHITCHURCH Primary School has become the first school in Oxfordshire to be presented with a nature book following a national campaign.

The Lost Words by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris is an illustrated volume which details some of the nature-related words which are dropping out of common use or have even been removed from the dictionary.

It has spawned a national campaign to promote nature and literature in schools. A crowdfunding page for Oxfordshire raised more than £4,000.

Organiser Andy Egan said: “We launched the campaign on Valentine’s Day. We had a £4,000 crowdfunder to get it to all primary, infant and special schools, 256 across Oxfordshire.

“We achieved that and actually raised £4,660, which has given us enough money to give the book to every secondary school and other institutions like prisons. Our main aim is to make sure children have the opportunity to experience nature.

“We’ve also produced a guide of local activities that schools in Oxfordshire can do and put that altogether as a package of resources. Over the next three to six months we have volunteers distributing that.”

Nick Boyd and Phoebe Nicholson, of the Oxford Poetry Library, visited Whitchurch primary and did activities with pupils including a session on animal noises, a nature walk and a poetry workshop.

Teacher Geraldine Ross said: “We are very interested in nature and language, preserving works so the new generation are able to use them.

“The children were fascinated when we were looking at the many different names of birds.”