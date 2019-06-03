Monday, 03 June 2019

Golfers raise £5,600 for two charities during past year

GOLFERS in Crazies Hill have raised £5,600 for two charities over the past year.

The money was presented to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Sue Ryder at Hennerton Golf Club’s annual charity day.

The charities were chosen by outgoing captains, Gordon Kinghorn and Eileen Holmes, who stepped down at the event.

They were succeeded by Gary Kulpa and Elaine Elliman who took the ceremonial first drives for the 2019/20 season.

