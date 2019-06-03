Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production

CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the village festival next month.

The eight- to 16-year-olds are part of Wargrave Theatre Workshop’s youth and junior division.

They chose the Shakespeare comedy to fit in with the festival’s theme of “That’s Magic”, in honour of magician Paul Daniels, who lived in the village before his death in 2016.

The production will star Charlie Kendall as the sprite Puck, Meg Barr as Bottom and Sophie Errington and Jake Wheal as Titania and Oberon, queen and king of the fairies.

Director Chez Annetts said: “When I first suggested the idea, nearly all of them were reluctant because of the language and their worries about understanding it.

“This production, however, is a shorter version — just 50 minutes — with a combination of modern language as well as Shakespeare text.

“The children have really enjoyed learning their parts and the play lends itself to lots of over-acting and silliness!

“I’m pleased to say rehearsals have been full of giggles and the group have really contributed to the direction, adding in trips, waves and other fun elements I had not thought of.”

The children will perform on Mill Green, off Station Road, on the afternoons of Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 13 to 15, using the same set as Wargrave Theatre Workshop’s production of As You Like It, which will take place later each day. Ms Annetts said: “Our production is really accessible due to its length and mix of language and therefore suitable for children or those new to Shakespeare as well as those who enjoy this magical play.

“We have had to split the cast so the junior section is performing on the Thursday and Friday and the youth section on the Saturday.”

Tickets cost £4.50 (£3 for concessions) and are available via www.wargravetheatre.co.uk They can also be bought on the day.

The festival runs from June 12 to 30. For more information, visit www.wargravefestival.org.uk