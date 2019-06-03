Appeal hits £100,000

AN appeal to pay for pioneering treatment for a Highmoor man with a rare form of cancer has broken the £100,000 mark.

Nick Dipper, 51, from Highmoor, has cancer of the pharynx, which connects the back of the nose to the back of the mouth, and his only hope is immunotherapy treatment not available on the NHS.

He needs £140,000 to pay for the treatment, which will greatly improve his chances of survival.

Mr Dipper hopes to undergo treatment which will help his body’s immune system recognise and attack cancer cells.

He has had a series of injections at the Spire Dunedin Hospital in Reading and other rounds of treatment in Germany over the last month.

The online appeal broke the £100,000 barrier earlier this week, while readers of the Henley Standard have donated more than £2,300 in cash and cheques.