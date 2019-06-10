Monday, 10 June 2019

Food waste collections

MORE than 380 tonnes of food waste was collected during the first month of a new council scheme.

Wokingham Borough Council has provided all households with a 23-litre container to dispose of their leftover food as well as a smaller version and a roll of liners for use indoors.

Food waste is collected weekly at the same time as household waste and black box collections and sent to an anaerobic digestion plant, which captures the methane to produce energy and fertiliser.

The scheme has resulted in more than 640 tonnes of polluting greenhouse gases being prevented from entering the atmosphere through landfill.

Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “We’ve been blown away by residents’ enthusiasm for our new food waste recycling scheme. In just over a month people have diverted 383 tonnes of leftover food away from landfill. If you’ve not yet used your caddy, I urge you to do so.”

