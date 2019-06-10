Vicar takes sabbatical

THE vicar of St Mary’s Church in Wargrave is to take a three-month sabbatical.

Rev John Cook will be on leave from July 1 to September 30, during which time he will study, visit other churches and explore mission links in Kenya.

During his absence, parishioners can contact curate Steve Turville on 0118 901 6720 or email stephen.turville@ntlworld.com or fellow curate Hugh Barne on 07515 488542 or email hughbarne@googlemail.com