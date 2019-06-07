MP backs Hunt in race to be new Tory leader

JOHN HOWELL is backing Jeremy Hunt to be the next leader of the Conservative party and Prime Minister.

The Henley MP said the Foreign Secretary would bring “so much to the job beyond Brexit in areas where so much needs to be done”.

Mr Hunt welcomed Mr Howell’s endorsement, tweeting: “Thanks, John, great to have your support.”

Both men wanted Britain to remain in the European Union and Mr Hunt said last week that his party would be committing “political suicide” if it tried to push through a no-deal Brexit.

He also said he wanted to change the withdrawal agreement that Theresa May negotiated with the EU despite the bloc repeatedly refusing to re-open talks.

Mr Howell said he would also like to see Environment Secretary Michael Gove’s name on the ballot paper.

Both men, he said, represented different aspects of the party and gave a “very good choice for members to make” but he favoured Mr Hunt as he had been an “outstanding” Foreign Secretary.

Mr Howell said: “I have seen him in operation on quite a detailed level, both in my role as the Prime Minister’s trade envoy to Nigeria and also as a member of the Council of Europe, and I’ve been very impressed.

“This competition should not be solely focused on Brexit.

“We know Brexit has to be solved but there’s a huge amount of other issues, like housing and education and the NHS, that need to be tackled if we’re to pick up the concerns of the electorate.”

Mr Hunt previously served as health secretary for more than five years.

Mr Howell said he had kept the NHS on an “even keel”, adding: “I think that Henley has done very well out of the NHS under his tenure.

“It has a brand spanking new hospital in Townlands, which is performing very well and the concept of ambulatory care that it provides is becoming the standard for the NHS.”

Former Henley MP Boris Johnson is the favourite to win the battle for the leadership but Mr Howell said: “I’m not going to comment on my predecessor or on what he may or may not have to offer.

“I’m afraid people will have to make their own mind up on that.

“I am conscious of the very large number of people within the constituency who have written to me saying if he becomes prime minister they will not stay members of the Conservative party.”

There are currently 11 Conservative MPs competing for the job.

Theresa May stands down as leader of the party today (Friday) but will remain Prime Minister until her successor is named at the end of next month.