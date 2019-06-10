Time capsule buried at care home for opening in 2069

A TIME capsule has been buried in the grounds of a Wargrave care home.

Staff and residents at The Mount in School Hill planted the capsule, which should remain underground for 50 years.

They were joined by students from Robert Piggott Junior School next door and the Piggott School, St Mary’s Church curate Rev Steve Turville and villagers.

Staff at the home came up with the idea last year and asked the residents what should be put into the capsule.

The residents chose to write messages about their lives and experiences, while children from the schools wrote about what they wanted to be in the future.

Members of the home’s staff, who include 15 different nationalities, wrote about their lives in the UK and what brought them here.

Also included were pictures of the home from 1907 and old photos of the village as well as an issue of the Henley Standard published on the day of the burial.

The capsule is made from plastic and was provided by Jen Challis, whose 93-year-old mother Freda Teagle is a resident at the home. It was dedicated to members of their family who lived in Wargrave. Before the burial, speeches were given by the home’s dementia lead Liza Cox and activities assistant Janet Bassett.

Rev Turville blessed the capsule before the children dug a hole in the front garden and then covered it with soil.

A plaque at the site says the capsule should not be dug up until May 24, 2069.

Rachel Stoneman, deputy manager at The Mount, said: “It was an idea by the activities team who had seen it done elsewhere.

“The people who are living here won’t be around in 50 years’ time but their families will be and Wargrave will be very different.

“We’d had the capsule for a year and were planning to do this last year but didn’t get round to it.

“It was a really nice day and we had a good turnout with lots of families present.”