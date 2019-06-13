Mill unveils new season of old favourites

THE Mill at Sonning theatre launched its new season with a party attended by celebrities.

Guests included actor Brian Blessed, playwright Ray Cooney and Archers star Simon Williams.

Mr Williams, who lives in Bix and is president of the Friends of the Mill club, introduced his son Tam, who is directing the Mill’s next production, Noël Coward’s Private Lives, which opens on Thursday and runs until August 3. The Mill’s artistic and managing director Sally Hughes outlined the new season.

Blessed will return to direct Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero from August 8 to September 28 and Cooney will direct one of his most popular farces, Run For Your Wife, from October 3 to November 23, the fourth time in four decades that the show will have been staged at the Mill, but the first with the writer at the helm. The Christmas musical will be a production of Singin’ in the Rain, based on the 1952 Gene Kelly film, running from November 29 to February 8.

Mrs Hughes said: “Joseph Pitcher, our director, said to me, ‘We are going to make this a show the likes of which no Sonning audience has ever seen’.”