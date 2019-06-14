Club names new chief

A NEW chief executive and secretary has been appointed by Phyllis Court Club in Henley.

Chris Hogan will take up his role at the private members’ club off Marlow Road on July 22.

He joins from the Royal Southern Yacht Club near Southampton, where he was chief executive and secretary.

He was previously chief executive and club secretary at the In & Out Naval and Military Club in St James’s London and chairman of the Association of London Clubs.

Mr Hogan said he looked forward to the challenge of his new role and his aim would be to ensure member satisfaction.

Club chairman Stan Ainsley said: “Chris has enjoyed an accomplished career in the military and has since held executive roles in private members clubs.

“As a result he has an excellent understanding of our industry. We are confident that his knowledge and skill set make him the right person to lead our management team and staff.”

Mr Hogan replaces Graham Owen, who left in January after 10 years.