Horses rescued after vehicle breaks down

Friday, 14 June 2019
A HORSE box has broken down in the middle of Henley Bridge this afternoon (Friday).
Officers were called at just after 3pm after the vehicle’s brakes failed.
The bridge was shut completely for about 10 minutes while six horses were transferred to another vehicle..
Police are currently on the scene with an officer on each side the bridge directing traffic single file.
The vehicle, which cannot be moved, will have to be loaded onto a lorry.
