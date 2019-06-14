Friday, 14 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Horses rescued after vehicle breaks down

Horses rescued after vehicle breaks down

 A HORSE box has broken down in the middle of Henley Bridge this afternoon (Friday).

Officers were called at just after 3pm after the vehicle’s brakes failed.

The bridge was shut completely for about 10 minutes while six horses were transferred to another vehicle..

Police are currently on the scene with an officer on each side the bridge directing traffic single file.

The vehicle, which cannot be moved, will have to be loaded onto a lorry.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33