Parkrun reaches century after resumption

MORE than 90 people took part in the 100th weekly Parkrun in Henley on Saturday.

The 5km event was being held for the first time in a month after being repeatedly postponed due to trees falling on the course.

Two were on land owned by the town council, which cleared them away, but another on private land was in danger of toppling so the council had to liaise with the landowner to have it removed.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton was invited to start Saturday’s race to thank the council for its help. Entrants started on the footpath off Tilebarn Close then ran two laps of the neighbouring 40 Acre Field.

Afterwards, they enjoyed a cake and cupcakes baked by volunteers Sarah Joyce and Kirstin Henderson.

The event is organised by Craig Henderson, from Henley, and Louisa Mead, from Sonning Common.

Participants can walk or run as much of the course as they like and a “tail walker” follows at the back of the pack so that nobody finishes last. Mr Henderson said: “I’m pleased by the attendance. We didn’t know whether that would be affected after taking a month off but the word got out that we were back.

“We’ve enjoyed a steady attendance since the inaugural event and I think people like the fact that they can take it at their own pace with no pressure.”

The event, which takes place at 9am in towns and cities around the world, was first held in Henley on July 1, 2017. For more information, visit www.parkrun.org.uk/henleyonthames