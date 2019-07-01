BMX track inspected for safety

THE BMX track in Wargrave is at high risk of wear and tear, according to inspectors.

The facility off East View Road was inspected by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents earlier this year, together with the children’s playground at the recreation ground.

The inspectors have now released their report to the parish council.

It says that the majority of equipment is at medium risk of wear and tear but the BMX track and a cableway at the playground are both at high risk of deterioration.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said some work was done on the track the week after the inspection but it would always be high risk due to its nature.

Councillor Marion Pope said she had been through the report and added: “There are one or two items that need to be dealt with, like capping posts, loose bolts and worn ropes. but basically everything has been dealt with.

“For the BMX track they gave us things that had to be done but didn’t realise we already had it in hand.”

Earlier this year, the council spent more than £2,000 repairing the track after it was vandalised.

The culprits made gashes and holes in the surface with what is believed to have been a metal pole or similar item.