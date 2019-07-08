‘Friendly’ Ed Sheeran surprises pub couple when he drops in

POP star Ed Sheeran has added another award to his collection of gold discs, Grammys and Brit Awards after completing the Henley Ale Trail.

The singer-songwriter was with a group of friends who stopped off for a pint at the Saracen’s Head pub on Greys Road, which is one of the 10 Brakspear pubs on the trail.

Mel Roberson, who runs the pub with her husband Colin, said: “Colin came to me and said ‘I think Ed Sheeran’s in the bar’.

“We Googled a picture of him to make sure it was.

“He was so friendly. He stayed for a game of pool and said what a great idea he thought the ale trail is — apparently he only has one local pub where he lives.”

People who complete the ale trail qualify for rewards, including T-shirts, by getting their card stamped in each pub.

Brakspear marketing manager Emma Sweet, said: “We’re delighted that Ed has completed the ale trail and had a chance to enjoy our pubs, which are so much a part of the social life of the town. We hope to see him sporting his Henley Ale Trail T-shirt on stage, and also hope that he’ll join us at our annual ale trail party in January.

“We always book a live music act for the party, so if Ed would like the gig, we would be very happy to consider him!”