Triumph for Team Row Deers

A GROUP of women affected by cancer rowed 54 miles from Oxford to Henley and raised more than £30,000 for charity.

The 13 friends, who are aged 45 to 64, called themselves Team Row Deers.

They were in two touring quads and one coxless quad loaned by Henley Rowing Club.

They set off from the St Edward’s School boathouse on Thursday last week and arrived at the Henley club at 5pm on Saturday to a champagne reception with family and friends.

They were in the boats for a total of 24 hours as they spent the two nights in accommodation along the way.

Coach Jeoff Ellison, who had trained the women at the rowing club every Friday since September, was showered in champagne at the finish.

He said: “They have been nothing but fun. We just laughed the whole time.

“If there had been too much political correctness about this group, I would not have taken them on in the first place. What happens on the river stays on the river!

“There have been challenges but the greatest one they faced was staying focused.” Rower Catherine Yoxall, 45, from Northend, near Turville, said: “It’s a brilliant achievement and I’m hugely proud of it and feel very privileged to have been part of it. I didn’t know any of them before but I feel I have made friends for life, which is lovely.

“The hardest part was doing it again and again and again. Everybody came with a different level of fitness.

“Some of the women were quite fit and some had not done anything for years and were still recovering fitness and confidence after cancer.

“It was tough doing it all day. When we got to the end of the first day we realised we had to do it all again on Friday and again on Saturday.

“It was important that we fed ourselves all the time rather than whenever you were hungry, which isn’t what you do normally.

“Rowing eight hours a day meant we had to be really careful to eat enough.

“It was really painful. We were all stiff and the first thing we did when we got out of the boat was lie down flat on the grass and stretch. I was really quite sore.

“The atmosphere was amazing. There was always someone putting an arm around each other, saying, ‘Come on, you can do it’ and the team was brilliant. That was the really amazing thing.

“We have all been missing that since we finished. We were in it together and everyone had their own struggles.

“There were a few tears along the way, which were probably caused by the pain. When you are in the middle of the river, you can’t stop, you have to keep going because otherwise you let everyone else down.

“It was quite a hard mental challenge to think, ‘I just have to keep going’. There were a lot of chats and sometimes that was quite helpful because it was distracting people from the discomfort.

“The locks were really challenging. We were very nervous but we were always three boats together and it was an opportunity to pause, stretch and eat.

“The route was incredibly beautiful. There are parts that are so urban and others that are completely quiet and beautiful.

“I saw things I have never seen before and from a completely different perspective like cows sitting in the river.

“The weather was very hot on the last day and I think we have all got some funny tan lines. My friend James Fox, a paralympic rower, was very impressed. He said, ‘It’s more than I train in a week’. It was really nice to have his support — he messaged us on the Thursday to say ‘Good luck’. We also got loads of cheering from people on the river bank.”

Ms Yoxall, who is head of marketing at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley, added: “The team are already saying ‘What should we do next?’

Lizzie Christie-Miller, 59, from Swyncombe, said: “It was really challenging psychologically. I have never done anything like that.

“I was stroke and I found it quite hard to concentrate and maintain the rhythm of the boat because it’s obviously easy to wander off and think about what you are doing next week.

“But you know the other team members are depending on you to concentrate.

“At the end of each day you are desperate to get there and for it to be over but by the time we got to the third day we actually felt quite sad it was all over.

“The first day was long and hard and I thought, ‘God, how am I going to keep going’ but I didn’t really suffer that much. Some of these girls have been much braver and stronger than me. There was this wonderful feeling of camaraderie and achieving something that none of us ever imagined we would accomplish. Now I look at these rowers and think, ‘My goodness’.

“There were moments when people would get emotional or sore or someone would get a headache. It was those times that you realised the team buoyed us along to get us through it.

“One of the girls in my boat was in extraordinary pain when her pain relief had worn off.

“A lot of the girls were in a lot of pain but they didn’t complain. They are a really strong group of women. It was just amazing because they were so determined to do it.”

The women were raising money for Cancer Research UK.

Organiser Caroline Wilkinson, 59, from Hampshire, said: “I had a brain tumour and my father died of lung cancer and I just wanted to do something for cancer research.

“I am so overwhelmed by people’s generosity and the way we finished. We raised so much.”

To make a donation, visit

https://bit.ly/2X7qLcm