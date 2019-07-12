Teacher’s 100km run for school

A TEACHER at Checkendon Primary School is taking part in an ultra-marathon this weekend to raise money for the school.

Reception class teacher Alison Martin will be in a six-strong group of runners attempting the annual Race to the Stones along the ancient Ridgeway, which runs from the Chilterns to the North Wessex Downs.

The 100km, two-day challenge goes from Lewknor to a 5,000-year-old stone circle at Avebury in Wiltshire.

Mrs Martin, who lives in Warborough, said: “I want to use this personal challenge as an opportunity to raise some funds for our amazing school.

“What I’m thinking may really help me keep putting one foot in front of the other when my perseverance and grit are running low is raising money for our amazing school.”

She is a keen runner but has never taken part in an- ultra-marathon.

However, she has been training hard for the challenge using a programme that is recommended on the event’s website.

Mrs Martin said: “I have been running for quite a few years now. I run with a group of friends because my daughter swims in Abingdon Vale and a group of mums and dads started running together.

“Because we are all working parents, we just doubled our training at times. Some weekends we would not be able to go running and then some weekends we would do two lots of 30km.

“At first I was nervous saying I would fund-raise for the school. But when I had my last weekend of back-to-back 30km I was more confident and then I really wanted to do it for the school.”

Mrs Martin, who is married to Adam and has two children, Alice, 15, and Jack, 14, has already raised £300, which is three times the size of her target.

She said: “People have been so generous and I will be keeping the page open after the event if anyone wishes to donate.”

To make a donation, visit bit.ly/30rsini