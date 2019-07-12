Family fete raises £1,000 for boy’s cancer treatment

MORE than £1,000 was raised at a vintage fete in Shiplake in aid of a boy’s cancer treatment, writes David White.

Hundreds of people attended Sunday’s event organised by the family of Charlie Ilsley, 12, from Emmer Green.

There was a fortune teller, a raffle, children’s activities and games, arts and crafts stalls, body piercing and jewellery, sweets, a bouncy castle and a magic man. Children also had the chance to handle parrots.

Singers Steve Morano and Helen Muggeridge performed and Charlie was selling CDs of a song written and performed for him by Scottish musician Jim Duncan to raise money for his treatment.

The Loddon Brewery in Binfield Heath donated 72 pints of beer.

Charlie’s mother Toni said: “There was a really nice atmosphere and I think everybody enjoyed themselves.

“They were all coming up to say how nice the day was. Charlie’s old school friends from The Hill Primary School in Caversham came along and he had the best day ever. I didn’t see him all day.”

Earlier this year, the 12-year-old spent months in Turkey having £100,000 worth of radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment to eradicate two tumours on his spine.

This weekend he will travel to Cologne for immunotherapy treatment that will help his body fight the threat of the disease returning.

Charlie, who now attends Highdown School in Emmer Green, will have six sessions over the next few months.

The treatment will cost another £40,000, including the flights.

Mrs Ilsley said: “It’s a good start to the fund-raising but we just have to carry on. Only another £39,000 to go!”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.

com/f/immunotherapy-for-charlie