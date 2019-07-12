Jessie J lights up stage on second night of festival

JESSIE J returned to Henley Festival with a 'Bang Bang' – entertaining thousands of adoring fans.

The second night of the annual festival was headlined by the global superstar, who has sold more than 20 million singles during a hugely-successful career.

The 38th year of the festival was opened by Boy George on Wednesday evening and the crowds enjoyed a spectacular fireworks display after the headline act.

Jessie J arrived in a black car and emerged onto the stage in a black and pink suit with a vibrant pattern.

There was a wide variety of hits and she opened the show with Masterpiece. This was followed by Dude and it was at this point that the crowd really started to get into the set, crowding into the aisles for a chance to get closer to the stage.

She encouraged guests to get onto their feet, dance, jump and get closer to the stage – and even asked the stewards to be more relaxed.

During the middle of her set on the “floating stage” there was a three-song dedication to her close friend and bodyguard, who died in December 2018.

She told the crowd: “The last time I was here in Henley I was with my security guard, who was with me for five years.

“He was in my life everyday and sadly we lost him last December.

“We have to celebrate people when they leave us. I know he's here and I know he can see us.

“I want to make music that stands the test of time. Music has to make you feel something and has to have a message.”

She had earlier performed Nobody's Perfect and encouraged younger members of the audience to remain grounded and follow their dreams.

This message was reinforced towards the end of the evening when she sang Who You are either side of Bang Bang and Domino.

There was a lot of anticipation about the finale and relief when the opening lyrics to Price Tag started.

Tom Odell will perform on the “floating stage” tonight (Friday).

