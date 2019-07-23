Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister

FORMER Henley MP Boris Johnson has been chosen as the next Prime Minister after a landslide victory over Jeremy Hunt in the race for Number 10.

Mr Johnson, who represented Henley between 2001 and 2008, achieved 66.4 per cent of the votes (92,153) from party members.

He thanked Mr Hunt, who received 33.6 per cent of the votes (46,656), and said he was “a formidable opponent”.

The new Conservative leader replaces Maidenhead MP Theresa May, who served as Prime Minister since July 2016.

She announced she would be standing down after failing to deliver Brexit and Mr Johnson has signalled his “do or die” intention to leave the European Union by the end of October.

Mr Johnson was confirmed as the new leader at a ceremony at the QEII Centre in Westminster on Tuesday.

He wrote regular columns for the Standard during his time as Henley MP.