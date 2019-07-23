Wednesday, 24 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister

Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister

FORMER Henley MP Boris Johnson has been chosen as the next Prime Minister after a landslide victory over Jeremy Hunt in the race for Number 10.

Mr Johnson, who represented Henley between 2001 and 2008, achieved 66.4 per cent of the votes (92,153) from party members.

He thanked Mr Hunt, who received 33.6 per cent of the votes (46,656), and said he was “a formidable opponent”.

The new Conservative leader replaces Maidenhead MP Theresa May, who served as Prime Minister since July 2016.

She announced she would be standing down after failing to deliver Brexit and Mr Johnson has signalled his “do or die” intention to leave the European Union by the end of October.

Mr Johnson was confirmed as the new leader at a ceremony at the QEII Centre in Westminster on Tuesday.

He wrote regular columns for the Standard during his time as Henley MP.

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33