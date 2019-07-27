Time’s up for worshipper who winds church clock

A MAN who wound the clock at St Mary’s church in Henley for more than four decades stepped down from the role this week.

Norman Topsom had been carrying out the task every four days since the early Seventies but found it was getting more demanding with age.

The 72-year-old, of Gainsborough Hill, would first climb a steep 60-foot spiral staircase to reach the belfry then attach a large iron handle to the Victorian winding mechanism and turn it more than 100 times.

He can still do this in about half an hour but told the church he couldn’t keep going forever so it has installed an automatic winding mechanism which Mr Topsom will help keep an eye on.

He wound the clock for the last time on Saturday but if the device breaks down or the chimes need to be put back in sync, he will still be available to correct it by hand.

Mr Topsom, a lifelong Henley resident who retired as station master at Twyford in 2015, has been worshipping at St Mary’s since the Sixties and became a bell-ringer the following decade at the invitation of tower captain Cyril Tigwell.

He took over clock-winding duties from his predecessor Derek Brown shortly after that.

Mr Topsom said: “My mother Evelyn was chatting with Cyril in the pub and told him I liked the sound of the bells so he said I should give it a go.

“I’ve been doing it ever since and when I was asked to wind the clock as well I was happy to step in. I was going up the tower anyway so it wasn’t much to ask but I didn’t realise I’d be doing it for so long!

“I was a lot younger back then and I could run up and down the stairs easily enough whereas now it’s hard even getting down them. I have to stop a couple of times to catch my breath on the way up.

“It’s not something for the faint-hearted — the hourly ones aren’t too hard but the quarter chimes need a substantial weight behind them and you’ve got to be quite strong.

“It’s quite surprising if you’ve never done it before because even 10 turns feels like a real effort but when you look at the mechanism you realise you’ve barely done anything. Between that and the bell-ringing it’s pretty good exercise.”

The clock and its quarterly chimes, which replaced a similar system dating back to the 1760s, were built in 1877 by engineer J W Benson, of London, and installed by rector George Phillimore.

It has three separate spindles for the hourly and quarterly peals and the clock itself. Each must be wound individually and this becomes increasingly difficult as they give more resistance with every turn. They can go longer than four days without being wound but the bells will then stop sounding at the correct time. When this happens, the striking mechanism must be disengaged from the clock then reconnected at the exact moment it is supposed to chime.

The existing machinery, which is kept in a cabinet and is checked and oiled annually, will remain untouched but the church is to attach three electric motors to the spindles which will turn them every four days on a timer.

Mr Topsom said: “It was quite a commitment because I couldn’t go on holiday or the clock would stop, which did sometimes happen. It’s a superb piece of equipment for its age and was made by a real craftsman who would have worked at it for hours.

“The church was happy for me to keep going as long as I wanted but I’m not getting any younger. I’m 73 this year and it felt like the time was right to think about the future.

“Stepping down will give me two extra days a week to do more gardening, travelling by train or researching my local history projects. I think this handover is a little bit of history too and it was always going to happen sooner or later.”

Churchwarden Robin Hartley, who in recent months would accompany Mr Topsom for safety reasons, said: “Most dioceses nationally have electrified their winding mechanisms — the churches in Wargrave, Shiplake and Hambleden have all switched over, for example.

“This is definitely the end of an era but it makes sense as in this day and age it isn’t easy to find someone who is willing to give up so much time.”

Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of St Mary’s, said: “Norman has served an incredibly good innings and now is probably a good time for him to be stepping back.

“We’re very grateful for his contribution — he has been totally dedicated to that clock and is an absolute star in other respects such as the bell-ringing or carrying the cross at Sunday services. He is a tremendous servant of the church.”

Mr Topsom was made an MBE for service to the community in 2005 and a train was named after him when he retired. He was also among the 100 people photographed for the Faces of Henley charity project in 2012.

Construction of the bell tower at St Mary’s was overseen by Bishop John Longland, who lived in the town, in the 16th century. It is roughly 120ft high and the belfry is about halfway up.