Heatwave sparks safety warnings

WEATHER and safety warnings have been issued due to the ongoing heatwave in Henley.

Temperatures are expected to reach 35C in the early afternoon, with rail services at risk due to possible buckling of the tracks.

Public Health England has maintained a level three health watch for eastern areas of England, with the highest temperature for Wednesday recorded at 33.7 degrees in Suffolk.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging people to be careful around water, with extreme and possibly record-breaking weather likely.

Police have warned of the dangers of trying to cool off in the water after the bodies of two swimmers were recovered from the water in London earlier this week.

On Monday and Tuesday children were spotted swimming in the River Thames at Mill Meadows.

Network Rail has suggested the heat may impact passengers, with extended travel times on services.

A spokesman for the operator said: “With UK heat records expected to be broken on Thursday, Network Rail activated its extreme weather response teams in North West and Central Region.

“The hot weather, particularly direct sunlight, can cause track temperatures to rise to more than 50 degrees.

“When steel becomes very hot, it expands and rails can bend, flex and in serious cases buckle. As a precaution, trains have to run at slower speeds.”

Meanwhile, the 1.53pm branch line service from Henley to Twyford has been cancelled due to a fault.

