Bloom judges discover town’s environmental planting

JUDGES visited Watlington for this year’s Thames and Chilterns in Bloom competition.

Henley Town Council’s parks warden Kyle Dowling and Victoria Newton, co-founder of the Chelsea Fringe Henley festival, were given a tour of the town earlier this month. They were shown around by Keith and Terry Jackson, of Watlington in Bloom.

The hour-and-a-half-long tour included visits to Watlington Hill and and the Pyrton Field allotments to the rear of Love Lane. Mrs Jackson said: “Our main projects this year were the moving of the car park tubs to the corner of Brook Street and Couching Street and the planting of pollinators in the triangle at the junction of Brook Street, Cuxham Road and Britwell Road.

“We also sowed wildflower seeds in the long grass in the Paddock with families from the newly formed Watlington Climate Action Group.”

Following the tour the judges were shown a 3D display and Powerpoint presentation followed by lunch provided by the Granary deli in the High Street.

Last year Watlington was runner-up in the best large village category.