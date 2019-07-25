Thursday, 25 July 2019

Police appeal after skateboard fall

Police appeal after skateboard fall

A MAN suffered a serious head injury after he fell from his electric skateboard in Stoke Row.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened on the main road in the village on July 17 at 7.30pm.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was taken to hospital by air ambulance, where he remains in a serious condition.

Police constable Mark Dunne, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw this incident, or who saw the victim using his skateboard prior to the collision, to get in touch.

“I would also like to speak to any drivers who have dash-cam footage relating to the incident.”

Call the non-emergency number (101) quoting reference number 43190218849 if you have any information.

 

