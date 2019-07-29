BREAKING: Regatta expansion approved

PLANS by Henley Royal Regatta to expand the event to six days have been approved.

The regatta made a licensing application to Wokingham Borough Council to run from Tuesday to Sunday next year in order to include more races for female rowers and crews.

It said the extra day would also allow it to leave longer gaps between races and reduce congestion in the racing programme.

But at a borough council hearing last week Remenham Parish Council and residents of the village criticised the move citing the cumulative impact of the regatta and other events in the area, calling it “event creep”.

They were also concerned about travel inconvenience and nuisance — saying 600 cars per hour come past their homes — as well as the lack of need to expand the rowing schedule and lack of consultation with them.

The application was for permission to perform live music on the Tuesday as part of the extended royal regatta event between 11am and 7.30pm and the provision of alcohol sales from the existing bars and hospitality areas from 10am until 8pm.

In its decision, issued today (Monday), the licensing and appeals sub-committee said: “In reaching this decision the sub-committee concentrated on the effect of the proposed licensable activities, supply of alcohol and the playing of music.

“It was noted, and important to the decision, that none of the responsible authorities had made representations nor suggested any changes to the conditions proposed.

“This is not an application for a completely new event, more the extension of an existing one and on the evidence it is clear that all the responsible authorities are content that the operation of the existing event is being conducted to promote the licensing objectives and those authorities also are of the same view with this application.

“When the evidence was reviewed with regard to the playing of music, it could not find any evidence of this being put forward as a problem.

“With regard to the issues arising from the sale of alcohol, again there was no specific evidence of issues arising from the sale of alcohol such as drunkenness of underage drinking.”

The annual regatta currently attracts about 2,800 athletes from schools, clubs, universities and national teams who take on the 2,112m course across 23 events.

Three new events for women were introduced in 2017, taking the total to seven, but the regatta now wants to add more.

The event, which was founded in 1839, started as a one-day regatta before being expanded the following year to two and then to three days in 1886, four days in 1906 and five days in 1986. It has been known as Henley Royal Regatta since 1851 when Prince Albert became the first royal patron.

For the full story and reaction, see this week’s Henley Standard.