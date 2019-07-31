Masked men target convenience store

RAIDERS stole cigarettes from a convenience store in Watlington.

Four masked men forced their way into the Co-op in Couching Street on Monday at about 1.15am.

After stealing cigarettes from behind the counter, the gang left the scene in a dark coloured Mercedes.

The first offender is described as approximately 6ft tall and of a medium build. He was wearing a balaclava over his face, black cap, blue jeans, a black North Face jacket and grey gloves.

The second offender is described as approximately 6ft tall and of a large build. He was wearing a balaclava over his face with cut out eye holes, black baseball cap, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with dark blue stripes down the legs and was carrying a large builder’s type bag.

The third man is described as being of a large build and was wearing a black rain jacket, black baseball cap, black scarf, grey gloves and black tracksuit bottoms.

The fourth man is described as being of a medium build and wearing a grey jacket with logos down the length of the arms, blue jeans, a black baseball cap and grey gloves.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jamie Lawes based at Abingdon police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened or have any information to please come forward.

“I would also urge people to check any CCTV or dash-cam footage in case it may have captured the offenders.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as officers make enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference 43190204528.